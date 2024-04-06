Watch: Trossard scores against his former side to seal the win for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard with a brilliant goal to seal the win for Arsenal against Brighton.

The goal comes from another Brighton giveaway as Arsenal’s intense press forces them into a mistake.

Havertz plays Trossard first time with a throughball, sending him through in a one on one situation.

The former Brighton man beats Van Hecke with his pace before chipping the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Game. Set. Match! Watch the goal below:

To add insult to injury… Leandro Trossard scores against his old club to seal the deal for the Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/xmKW5RBkFM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2024

It is another convincing performance from Arsenal on the road. The win takes them top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, who play Manchester United tomorrow.

They are not going anywhere in this title race!