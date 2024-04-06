Watch: Trossard scores against his former side to seal the win for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard with a brilliant goal to seal the win for Arsenal against Brighton. 

The goal comes from another Brighton giveaway as Arsenal’s intense press forces them into a mistake.

Havertz plays Trossard first time with a throughball, sending him through in a one on one situation.

The former Brighton man beats Van Hecke with his pace before chipping the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Game. Set. Match! Watch the goal below:

It is another convincing performance from Arsenal on the road. The win takes them top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool, who play Manchester United tomorrow.

They are not going anywhere in this title race!

