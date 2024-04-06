What time United are reportedly keen on signing the Greek striker Fortis Ioannidis.

According to reports via Calciomercato, the Hammers are keeping tabs on the Panathinaikos striker who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season. Ioannidis has picked up seven assists as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can secure an agreement with the Greek outfit for the 24-year-old striker.

It is no secret that they need to improve their attacking unit this summer. They are missing a reliable goalscorer right now and Ioannidis could prove to be a quality addition.

Michail Antonio is well past his peak and he will need to be replaced by a younger striker with higher potential. As far as Danny Ings is concerned, his availability remains a concern. He has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years. Despite being a quality goalscorer, he has not been able to play regularly.

West Ham will need to bring in an upgrade the summer. The Hammers are currently competing in the Europa league and they need better players if they want to play European football every year. Signing a striker should be their top priority heading into the summer transfer window.

Ioannidis could fancy West Ham move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting one for Ioannidis as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to showcase his abilities against top class defenders in English football.

The Hammers managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and they will be an attractive destination for the player. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can beat the competition for his services and get the deal done. The striker is valued at €15 million and clubs like Bologna, Stuttgart, Sporting CP, Sevilla, Frankfurt, and Celtic are all keeping tabs on him.