West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with top clubs in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old decides to move on.

According to reports, West Ham are already looking at potential replacements and they could look to make a move for the Inter Milan playmaker Valentin Carboni.

The midfielder is currently on loan at the Italian club Monza and he has been quite impressive for them. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for West Ham in the long term.

Valentin Carboni could fancy West Ham move

A move to the Premier League will be an interesting opportunity for him and the midfielder could be tempted to join the Hammers.

West Ham are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and they will be an attractive destination for players. Carboni is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Inter Milan next season and therefore a permanent move to West Ham would be ideal for his development.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at £34 million and it will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to pay up.