Watch: Kobbie Mainoo sends Old Trafford into a frenzy with an exquisite curling effort

Manchester United have turned the game against Liverpool on its head in this back and forth second half.

After Bruno Fernandes capitalised on a wayward pass from Liverpool in the 50th minute, Manchester United have been well and truly fired up. And they’ll only get an even bigger boost from here after Kobbie Mainoo put the Red Devils in the lead.

With 67 minutes on the clock, this season’s breakout star Mainoo turned on the ball on the edge of the box and curled the ball into the far corner to send Old Trafford into an absolute frenzy.

Absolute CLASS from Kobbie Mainoo ? pic.twitter.com/iIADHPFIYX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024

As it stands the Reds will drop down to second, level on points with Manchester City, with Arsenal in first by a single point.