Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring €50m-rated forward with 12 goals this season

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the two Premier League clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old striker’s situation and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign him at the end of the season.

Sesko has a €50 million release clause and its contract and it is fair to assume that Arsenal and Chelsea will have to pay up if they want to secure his services. Sesko has a long-term contract with the German club and they are under no pressure to sell him in the summer.

The Slovenian striker is highly rated across Europe and he has 12 goals in all competitions this season. He could develop into a top-class goal scorer with the right guidance and a move to Arsenal or Chelsea would be a massive opportunity for him.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal and Chelsea need Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal need a quality striker to share the goal scoring burden with Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just eight times in all competitions this season and Arsenal need more quality in the attack.

Chelsea have not been able to get the best out of Nicolas Jackson either and they will need to bring in an upgrade. Both teams need to prioritise the signing of a quality striker in the summer and the 20-year-old Bundesliga striker certainly fits the profile.

Sesko could develop into a long term asset for the two clubs and the striker has the potential to justify the €50 million investment in the long run as well.

Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta have done well to nurture young players over the years and they could help the Slovenian improve further.