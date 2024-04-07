Arsenal are interested in signing the Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich as well.

A report from Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Arsenal are prepared to offer him wages of €6 million a season (€115k-a-week) to lure him to the Premier League. The attacker earns around €22k-a-week at the Italian club right now and Arsenal’s offer will be a tempting proposition for him.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with the Italian club regarding a reasonable fee. The 22-year-old would be a quality long-term addition to their attack and he will help them improve going forward.

Zirkzee could share the goalscoring burden with Gabriel Jesus, who has not been at his best. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just eight times in all competitions. Arsenal need a more clinical presence up front.

Zirkzee would be a long-term asset for Arsenal

The Bologna striker is still only 22 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Mikel Arteta in the coming seasons. moved to Arsenal would be ideal for him as well and regular football in the Premier league would accelerate his development.

It is fair to assume that the Dutchman is likely to score more goals when he is playing alongside better players with better service.

Arsenal are currently pushing for the league title, and it will be interesting to see if they can go all the way in the competition. Joining a club of their stature will be quite tempting for Zirkzee and he will look to test himself in English football next season.