Arsenal willing to pay £95 million for 21-year-old La Liga prodigy this summer

Arsenal are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old French midfielder for a while, and they believe that he could succeed with them in the Premier League.

The report further states that Arsenal are willing to pay €110 million (£95m) for him.

Camavinga is highly rated across Europe, but he has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid because of the quality and depth in their squad. However, the Frenchman needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Arsenal would be prepared to provide him with that platform.

He is regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in European football and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Arsenal who need to bring in a quality, long-term replacement for Thomas Partey soon. Camavinga could form a formidable partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of their midfield.

Camavinga could transform Arsenal

The 21-year-old will add physicality, control, composure, and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development, especially if he is playing regularly. In addition to that, Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players at Arsenal and he could play a role in the development of the French midfielder.

Camavinga is already operating at a high-level with Real Madrid and he has all the attributes to develop into a world class player with experience and coaching. It will be interesting to see if he is keen on a move to Arsenal if the opportunity presents itself.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and Camavinga might not force an exit from Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon. However, he will be desperate for regular game time in the coming months, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.