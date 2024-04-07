Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen on the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable defender in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of the three clubs. A report from HITC claims that the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa have scouted the player earlier this season.

The opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the 26-year-old defender and he will hope that the Blues can secure an agreement with Wolves at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially with Thiago Silva leaving at the end of the season. The Brazilian will be free in the summer and he will have to be replaced adequately. Kilman is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford bridge if he joined Chelsea.

However, he is the captain of Wolves and the Premier League side will not want to let him leave easily.

Aston Villa and Newcastle want Max Kilman

Aston Villa need more defensive depth in their side as well. Tyrone MIngs is currently sidelined line with a long-term injury, but his performances were quite mediocre prior to the injury blow.

Unai Emery needs an upgrade and Kilman could prove to be a quality acquisition. Aston Villa are currently pushing for European qualification and they need better players at their disposal if they want to compete at that level regularly.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are looking to put together a side capable of winning trophies and Kilman would improve them. He could be the ideal partner for Sven Botman at the heart of the Newcastle defence.

It will be interesting to see if the three clubs follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player in the summer.