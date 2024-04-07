Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been a useful player for Real Madrid, but he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to offer him the platform to showcase his abilities consistently at a high level.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Chelsea are keen on signing the player, but they could face disappointment in their pursuit. The 24-year-old is reportedly happy with his situation at Real Madrid and he’s not angling for an exit. Diaz has nine goals and five assists in all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues have looked quite toothless going forward, and they have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for goals. They need more support in the attack and Diaz would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Brahim Diaz will improve Chelsea

The 24-year-old recently switched international allegiance to Morocco and he is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He has proven his quality in the Italian league with Milan as well. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football and he could improve Chelsea going forward.

Diaz will add goals and creativity to their attack. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure if a reasonable offer is presented in the summer.

Chelsea will need to improve their squad if they want to get back to the top of English football once again. They had a disappointing season last year and they are likely to miss out on European qualification this season as well.