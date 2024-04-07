Video: Chris Wood scores to make it 1-1 against Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s lead was short-lived as Nottingham Forest equalise just around the half-hour mark.

Forest’s Neco Williams and Anthony Elanga link up on the right flank, with Elanga before delivering a drilled cross into the box where striker Chris Wood was arriving.

Romero slid in to block the cross but it deflects in the path of Wood, who expertly side-footed it into the bottom left corner.

Watch the goal below:

That’s a very soft goal to concede.

