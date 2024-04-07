As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, anticipation is mounting as a rare three-way battle for the title unfolds.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are locked in a tight race, with just a handful of matchdays remaining.

The Reds’ draw against Manchester United means Arsenal are now on top of the table with 71 points, Liverpool second, also on 71 points but with lower goal difference. Manchester City are third with 70 points.

With the title race heating up and the top three separated by mere points, pundits and critics are offering their predictions on the eventual champion.

Gary Lineker backs Arsenal to win it

Among them is former England striker and sports broadcaster Gary Lineker, who predicts that Arsenal will clinch the title on the final day of the season.

Lineker’s scenario imagines the Gunners securing a crucial win on the last Match of the Day appearance for Gunners’ legend Ian Wright, painting a picture of destiny for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He shared this scenario on BBC’s Saturday night’s show, stating (quotes via the Sun):

“Picture the scene, last day of the season.

“Arsenal need a win to win the title on the very last ever Match of the Day that Ian Wright is on. It’s written in the stars bro.”

Is the title now Arsenal’s to lose?

Last season, Arsenal narrowly missed out on the crown by a mere five points, finishing as runners-up behind Manchester City.

This time around, they are determined to rewrite history and claim the coveted Premier League title.

And it is not exactly an unlikely situation. In fact, it is theirs to lose now. They will all their remaining games and they will be crowned the Champions.