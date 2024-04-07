Leeds handed major news on Archie Gray’s future today

Leeds United have been handed some major news regarding their brightest young talent Archie Gray. The versatile midfielder has been recently linked with multiple Premier League clubs as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

According to a recent update by Football Insider’s Peter O’Rourke, it’s likely that Archie Gray will extend his contract with Leeds United, provided they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Despite offers from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Gray is inclined to stay with Leeds, underlining his immense talent and commitment to the club’s future success.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, the transfer correspondent praised Gray as a standout player, showcasing his versatility by excelling in both right-back and midfield roles throughout the season.

“He’s been the standout player for Leeds this season, one of the best young players in the country, no doubts about that. So no surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with him recently. But, I don’t see anything happening with Gray in the near future.”

The 18-year-old has been unbelievable since breaking into the senior team under Daniel Farke at the start of this Championship campaign. Gray has made 39 appearances in the league this season in more than one position, underlining his unique skill set.

It has to be said that O’Rourke claims the deal will only be signed if the Yorkshire club secure promotion. And they are right in the mix for automatic promotion as it stands. The Whites are third, two points behind league leaders Leicester City, and just a single point behind second place Ipswich Town.