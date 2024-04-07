Leeds United’s bid for promotion suffered a setback as they suffered a defeat to Coventry City over the weekend, while Leicester City capitalised on Leeds’ and Ipswich Town’s results.

Coventry took an early lead through Ellis Simms and doubled it with Haji Wright’s goal. Despite Joel Piroe pulling one back for Leeds. Afterwards, Junior Firpo seized the moment by delivering a golden opportunity to his teammates in the dying moments of the match.

The left-back showcased his skill with a magnificent free-kick from the left-hand side, expertly curling the ball into the dangerous area just outside the six-yard box. But they couldn’t find an equaliser, dropping crucial points.

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo was visibly frustrated at his teammates against Coventry

During the LUTV broadcast for the Coventry game, former Whites defender Tony Dorigo expressed bewilderment as the ball managed to elude every player on the pitch. He also observed that the Dominican Republic international appeared visibly displeased with his teammates’ inability to capitalise on the opportunity.

“Firpo threw his hands up, and has every right to as well because that was a brilliant ball in the perfect spot. It bounces for goodness sake, right on the edge of the six-yard line.

“Someone has to get there, either near post, middle of the goal or far post. But no-one did. Missed everyone.”

With Leeds and Ipswich faltering, Leicester City claimed the top spot in the table with 88 points after defeating Birmingham City at home. But Daniel Farke’s men have a chance to get back into the automatic promotion spots in midweek against a struggling Sunderland side in front of the Elland Road faithful.