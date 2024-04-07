Newcastle United negotiated their way past Fulham after Bruno Guimaraes scored the only goal of the game.

Although the familiar face of Bruno Guimaraes netted the winning goal for the Magpies, Newcastle United’s injury crisis has necessitated other players to step up to fill the gaps.

Newcastle, lacking most of their first-choice defence and goalkeeper, found themselves in an unexpected situation with Emil Krafth playing at right-back over two years into the new era post-PIF takeover.

Only the top five teams and Newcastle themselves have scored more goals at home than Fulham this season, with 29 goals. Therefore, halting their scoring momentum was quite a challenge, but one Eddie Howe’s side were able to overcome.

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall receives praise from Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark

Another player who was forced to step up was left-back Lewis Hall, who played very good for 89 minutes before being substituted. The 19-year-old was solid defensively, occupying the regular position of Dan Burn, he also showed his attacking ability as well.

After the game, Hall shared a post on Instagram. And someone who may be a Newcastle player in the future commented on his social media post.

The left-back captioned his post with: “Big 3pts – amazing support as always.”

Former Newcastle United academy product Bobby Clark, who has shared the pitch with Hall at different England youth levels, reacted with applause.

Academy manager Steve Harper previously lamented Newcastle’s inability to retain Clark, who departed for Liverpool in 2021.

Securing his return from Anfield will undoubtedly pose a challenge, but Lee Clark, a former beloved figure at Newcastle himself, expressed his desire to see his son back at the club, via the No Tippy Tappy Podcast.