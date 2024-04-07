Man United eyeing up a move for 41-year-old manager as Ten Hag replacement

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club and they have been linked with a move for Thiago Motta as a potential replacement.

The Bologna manager is highly rated around Europe and he is reportedly on the radar of the Premier League club according to journalist, Alfredo Pedulla.

Pedulla claims that Manchester United appreciate the 41-year-old manager, but they are yet to take any official steps to appoint him.

It will be interesting to see if they are ready to part ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has failed to get the best out of his side this season and Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign so far. They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification and they have not managed to win any major trophies either.

After significant backing during the summer transfer window, Manchester United were expected to push for the league title. Erik ten Hag has not managed to get the best out of his big-money signings either.

A club of Manchester United’s stature should be doing better. The club hierarchy will surely be unhappy with the performances this season and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to make changes in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal willing to pay £95 million for 21-year-old La Liga prodigy this summer
Manchester United keeping tabs on €40 million-rated Brazilian attacker
Chelsea keen on versatile La Liga forward with 14 goal contributions this season
Thiago Motta during Bologna’s clash with Salernitana – (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Thiago Motta will fancy Man United job

Motta has done an impressive job with Bologna and they are fourth in the league table. They are clearly punching above their weight and they have impressed with limited resources.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to give him an opportunity to manage them. A fresh start could be ideal for the Red Devils and Motta would get to showcase his quality at a higher level.

More Stories Thiago Motta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.