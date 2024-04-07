Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club and they have been linked with a move for Thiago Motta as a potential replacement.

The Bologna manager is highly rated around Europe and he is reportedly on the radar of the Premier League club according to journalist, Alfredo Pedulla.

Pedulla claims that Manchester United appreciate the 41-year-old manager, but they are yet to take any official steps to appoint him.

It will be interesting to see if they are ready to part ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has failed to get the best out of his side this season and Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign so far. They are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification and they have not managed to win any major trophies either.

After significant backing during the summer transfer window, Manchester United were expected to push for the league title. Erik ten Hag has not managed to get the best out of his big-money signings either.

A club of Manchester United’s stature should be doing better. The club hierarchy will surely be unhappy with the performances this season and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to make changes in the summer.

Thiago Motta will fancy Man United job

Motta has done an impressive job with Bologna and they are fourth in the league table. They are clearly punching above their weight and they have impressed with limited resources.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to give him an opportunity to manage them. A fresh start could be ideal for the Red Devils and Motta would get to showcase his quality at a higher level.