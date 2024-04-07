Manchester United have done Arsenal and Manchester City a massive favour by at least holding onto a point against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Liverpool were completely dominant in the first half and they should’ve ended the first period with more than a goal to the good. Nevertheless, it was a slender lead in which the Reds carried into the second half.

And the Red Devils made them pay in the second half as Bruno Fernandes capitalised on a wayward pass from Jarrel Quansah and smashed the ball home into an empty net from almost 50 yards out.

Just 17 minutes later Manchester United got their noses in front when young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo expertly spun on the ball on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner to put the home side in front and sending Old Trafford into delirium.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reaction to Kobbie Mainoo’s goal against Liverpool

Former United defender Gary Neville and former Reds defender Jamie Carragher were positioned on the gantry for Sky Sports. And after Mainoo’s marvelous effort found the back of the net, Neville made sure to rub the celebrations in right in front of Carragher.

Just when it looked like Liverpool were going to leave Manchester without any points, Aaron Wan Bissaka dangled out a leg to bring down substitute Harvey Elliott to win a penalty with just six minutes of normal time to go. Mohamed Salah stepped up and rolled home his 23rd goal in all competitions for this campaign.

Jamie Carragher’s reaction to Mohamed Salah’s penalty against Manchester United

It was Jamie Carragher’s turn to celebrate in front of Neville, but the former Liverpool man was very subdued in his reaction even despite the Reds earning a crucial point on away soil.