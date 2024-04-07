Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian attacker Thalys.

The 19-year-old has been a key part of the Palmeiras under-20 squad and he has impressed with his performances this season.

According to Jorge Nicola (h/t Bolavip), Manchester United have made recent checks on the player and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him in the coming months. The attacker has a €40 million release closing and his contract and it is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to pay close to that amount in order to get the deal done.

Thalys could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. The 19-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a striker as well as a wide forward. He will add more depth and quality to the Manchester United attack.

It is no secret that the Red Devils will have to improve going forward if they want to compete for major trophies and secure Champions League qualification in the coming seasons.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has impressed in recent weeks, but he needs more support in the attack. Marcus Rashford has not been his best this season and Manchester United need another striker who can share the goalscoring burden.

Thalys would add quality to the Man United attack

Thalys could compete with the Denmark international for the starting spot if he ends up joining Manchester United.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to pay €40 million for him and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could end up justifying the investment in the coming seasons.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him and he will look to prove his worth at a big club like Manchester United.