Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak found himself targeted by professional robbers just 48 hours before his team’s crucial match against Fulham.

According to a report from The Sun, the incident occurred at Isak’s luxury home located on the Darras Hall estate in Northumberland.

The burglary was reported to the police at around 10 pm on Thursday, with the perpetrators gaining entry to the four-bedroom property through rear patio doors earlier in the evening.

While it remains unclear whether Isak or his family were present during the burglary, it is reported that a car was stolen from the property and later found abandoned three miles away in Dissington.

At present, no arrests have been made, and authorities are launching an investigation to identify those responsible for the burglary.

Footballers have become very easy targets for burglars

This incident comes just three months after Isak’s teammate Joelinton’s home, located only a mile away, was also targeted by a gang.

Footballers being targeted by criminals is unfortunately not uncommon. The high-profile nature of their profession often makes them susceptible to robberies, with criminals seeking valuable possessions such as jewellery, cars, and other luxury items.

Despite implementing various security measures, including expensive alarm systems and surveillance, some footballers have still fallen victim to determined burglars who exploit vulnerabilities in their homes.

Recent incidents involving footballers being targeted by burglars include the raid on Manchester City star Jack Grealish’s £5.6 million Cheshire residence, where thieves made off with £1 million worth of watches and gems.

Similarly, England and Chelsea midfielder Raheem Sterling had £300,000 worth of designer watches stolen from his home in Surrey during the 2022 World Cup, prompting him to return from the tournament.