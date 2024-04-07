“That is why they punish us” – Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea’s draw to Sheffield United

After showing signs of turning the corner during their sensational last minute victory against Manchester United, Chelsea dropped yet more points against relegation candidates.

Thiago Silva, returning to the Chelsea lineup, scored first for the Blues, but Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle leveled the score. Cole Palmer assisted Noni Madueke’s goal before their key player, Palmer, was subbed off, though Mauricio Pochettino clarified it wasn’t due to injury. And then in the dying moments, Oli McBurnie equalised for the home side.

Pochettino criticised his team’s failure to maintain clean sheets in his post-match reaction and implied they struggled with the physicality of facing lower-ranked opponents, after recently drawing 2-2 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s reaction to Chelsea’s draw with Sheffield United

“The team is not showing in the last few months the capacity to be solid. We score goals but we are conceding and that is why they [multiple opponents] punish us.”

Bottom of the league Sheffield United arguably should have gained all three points on Sunday late afternoon. According to the xG Philosophy on social media, Sheffield United had an expected goals of 1.53, while Chelsea registered a measly 0.44.

Pochettino added in his post-match reaction: “The draw today is fair result, it’s correct. This is a new team and we are learning. The process always takes time. It’s not a magic thing. It’s a project, a three or five year process to build a team.”

The Blues are currently in ninth, five points off sixth place Manchester United. At the other end of the table, Sheffield United are still at the foot of the table, three points behind 19th place Burnley, and nine points from safety.