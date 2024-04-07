Pundit names Tottenham star as signing of the season

Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing, has been a revelation since arriving in North London.

The Dutch defender has showcased his quick adaptation to the English top flight, consistently delivering quality performances.

Scottish pundit Craig Burley, an ESPN commentator, has named van de Ven as the Premier League’s signing of the season.

Last summer witnessed several high-profile transfers, such as Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal for €116.6 million, Moises Caicedo’s transfer to Chelsea for €116 million, and Josko Gvardiol’s acquisition by Manchester City for €90 million.

However, Burley believes that Tottenham’s €40 million purchase of Van de Ven from Wolfsburg stands out as the best signing of the season, a sentiment backed by the defender’s impressive debut campaign.

Whenever fit, the 22-year-old has been a mainstay in Ange Postecoglou’s line-up, featuring in 19 Premier League games and starting each one, even chipping in with a goal.

Burley believes Micky van de Ven is the signing of the season

Burley lauded Van de Ven as a potential Signing of the Season, noting his outstanding performances whenever he’s played. Despite some hamstring issues, he has proven to be an excellent addition to the team.

When comparing him to other potential candidates like Alexis Mac Allister and Cole Palmer, Burley emphasised Van de Ven’s value for money, suggesting that his impact on the team makes him a worthy contender, even better than the other two.

Speaking on ESPN FC Extra Time on Youtube, the pundit stated:

“I would throw in I think Kudus for sure, but I would throw in, has there been a better value for money signing than Van de Ven for Tottenham? When he’s not in that side, he’s been absolutely outstanding, hamstring issues apart, he has been an outstanding signing for them.

“You’ve picked Mac Allister, you picked Palmer, for value for money I’m going to say Van de Ven.”