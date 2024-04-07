Video: Silva gives Chelsea the lead against Sheffield United

Chelsea have surged into the lead, with Thiago Silva finding the back of the net.
Gallagher’s corner-kick, delivered from an outswinging angle, locates Silva completely unmarked on the penalty spot.
The center-back connects with the delivery, executing a precise low, right-footed volley into the far corner, leaving Grbic rooted to the spot.
Easy as you like!
Chelsea lead at Bramall Lane after Thiago Silva tucksa it home unmarked from a corner kick. ??
