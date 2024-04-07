Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to get ample game time at Tottenham next season and it would make sense for the North London club to cash in on him in the summer.

The striker is currently on at Dutch outfit Excelsior and he will return to his parent club in the summer. It appears that his performances have attracted the attention of German club SC Freiburg, who have made him a top target for the summer. A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham are willing to sell the player for the right price.

It will be interesting to see if SC Freiburg are prepared to offer a substantial amount of money for the 22-year-old striker in the summer. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

Parrott has seven goals and three assists for the Dutch outfit this season and he’s likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable goalscorer for the German club.

Tottenham need a quality striker

Meanwhile, Spurs should look to invest in a quality striker as well. They are yet to replace Harry Kane adequately and they have missed the presence of a clinical finisher this season. Tottenham have been overly dependent on Son Heung-min and Richarlison for goals. However, they need a natural centre forward leading the line for them next season.

They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they need better players in order to do well against the European elite. As for Parrott, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and move to Germany could be an exciting opportunity for him.