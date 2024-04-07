Video: Bogle with an instant response to level the score against Chelsea

Sheffield United has swiftly responded to Chelsea’s opener with an equaliser.
In a beautiful sequence of play, Hamer dissects the Chelsea defense with a precise pass, finding Bogle.
Initially considering a pass across the face of goal, Bogle instead opts to exploit a gap at the near post, delivering an accurate strike that beats Petrovic.
It’s a lovely equaliser. Watch below:
??????? Goal: Jayden Bogle | Sheffield United 1-1 Chelseapic.twitter.com/xX6DHZo0qL
— FootColic ?? (@FootColic) April 7, 2024