Video: Bogle with an instant response to level the score against Chelsea

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Sheffield United has swiftly responded to Chelsea’s opener with an equaliser.

In a beautiful sequence of play, Hamer dissects the Chelsea defense with a precise pass, finding Bogle.

Initially considering a pass across the face of goal, Bogle instead opts to exploit a gap at the near post, delivering an accurate strike that beats Petrovic.

It’s a lovely equaliser. Watch below:

