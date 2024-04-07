Video: Nottingham Forest own goal gives Tottenham an early lead

Tottenham have made a promising start, taking the lead within 15 minutes thanks to an own goal from Forest defender Murillo.

The visitor’s defence looked uncomfortable as Son Heung-min played a pass to Timo Werner, who swiftly moved down the left flank and delivered a low cross into the box.

While Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson were in the vicinity, centre-back Murillo inadvertently redirected the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear it, conceding the goal.

