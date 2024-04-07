Video: Nottingham Forest own goal gives Tottenham an early lead

Tottenham have made a promising start, taking the lead within 15 minutes thanks to an own goal from Forest defender Murillo.
The visitor’s defence looked uncomfortable as Son Heung-min played a pass to Timo Werner, who swiftly moved down the left flank and delivered a low cross into the box.
While Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson were in the vicinity, centre-back Murillo inadvertently redirected the ball into his own net in an attempt to clear it, conceding the goal.
Murillo turns the ball into his own net to give Tottenham an early lead. ?
? @USANetwork | #TOTNFO pic.twitter.com/7NR7FvSkky
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 7, 2024