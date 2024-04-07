Promising 19-year-old West Ham forward Divin Mubama is being linked to fellow Premier League side Sheffield United ahead of the summer.

According to a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on his official Patreon account, West Ham are considering the possibility of loaning out the 19-year-old forward next season after he signs a new contract at the London Stadium.

Mubama has unfortunately not had the breakthrough season that many expected him to have for the Hammers this term. However, a season-long loan spell at Sheffield United in the Championship could be the campaign he needs to gather momentum in his early career.

West Ham forward Divin Mubama has struggled to break into the team

The versatile forward has featured in just 18 matches since August 2022 and has yet to earn a starting spot in any Premier League game this season, making five appearances as a substitute.

His most recent start occurred against Bristol City during an FA Cup draw in January. He came on as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who exited the match due to injury just 14 minutes in. Mubama has only played a total of 10 minutes of football since then.

Sheffield United have recently made a change to their recruitment team by adding Jamie Hoyland. Hoyland has formerly worked with the Hammers which could be a reason the Blades are eyeing a move for Mubama this summer.

A move to a strong Championship promotion contender is probably the best next step for Mubama considering Sheffield United will likely be gunning for automatic promotion next season.