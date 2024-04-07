The on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not having the best of loan spells for West Ham United. And he has faced even more scrutiny recently after he was videoed swearing at Hammers supporters.

Since making his loan switch to the capital back in January, Phillips has only started three times in the Premier League for David Moyes with eight substitute appearances, averaging just 35 minutes per appearance.

The 28-year-old has been in shocking form for West Ham having made an error which lead to a goal in his debut against Bournemouth. Since then he has given away a penalty and has received a red card too.

This poor situation has escalated when he cursed at Hammers fans after conceding a penalty in the 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United.

Former Premier League forward Robbie Fowler has given his opinion on the tricky time that Phillips is having.

Premier League legend Robbie Fowler on West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips

He said in his column for the Sunday Mirror: “Kalvin Phillips should not have reacted to the stick he was given as he boarded the West Ham team coach after the 4-3 defeat at Newcastle last weekend. But come on, cut him some slack.

“Phillips has seen his dream move from Leeds to Manchester City turn to a nightmare. His loan at the London Stadium has gone the same way.

“The lad is only human, something is going to blow and of course, there was a fan with their phone fully primed to capture the moment in 4kHD. Should he apologise? Yes, he is a professional who behaved in an unprofessional manner, even if it was for just a split second. But, then, let Phillips get on with the task of rebuilding his career.”

Phillips is facing an uncertain future at the moment because his Manchester City career is seemingly coming to an end. And with the way his Hammers loan spell has gone he likely won’t have a future with the Londoners either.