“Almost agreed” – Liverpool close to landing Klopp replacement, have offered manager 3-year deal

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a deal to hire Ruben Amorim as their next manager, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

See below for Sepulveda’s post on X, formerly Twitter, as he says the Reds are close to an agreement after offering Amorim a three-year contract to come to Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the German tactician recently announcing that he would be stepping down at the end of this campaign…

??Exclusive. @LFC offers Rúben Amorim a contract for the next three seasons. Financial terms are almost agreed. Negotiations remain positive for Amorim to become Liverpool's next coach. ? pic.twitter.com/7MVAgrfhJi — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 8, 2024

Amorim has impressed during his time in charge of Sporting, establishing a reputation as one of the finest young coaches in the game.

That said, replacing Klopp won’t be easy for Amorim, with Liverpool’s fortunes totally transformed under the legendary German tactician since he took over almost nine years ago.

Amorim to Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano’s update from earlier today

Fabrizio Romano has given us insight into the Amorim to Liverpool links, writing in his column this morning that the Merseyside giants looked to be emerging as the most concrete option for the Portuguese coach.

Discussing the latest on the Amorim to Liverpool links, Romano said: “We continue to get plenty of stories about managers who could be on the move this summer, but I don’t have any specific new club to mention with Ruben Amorim. This could change in the next weeks as I’m told there’s interest also from other clubs.

“Still, for now Liverpool are now the most concrete, the interest is there and contacts have taken place with Amorim’s camp. They are well informed on his contract, clauses and more.

“There is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Sporting that he can leave for a fee of €10m if a big club makes a proposal, though his official release clause is €30m for other Portuguese clubs and €20m for other leagues.”

LFC fans will no doubt be excited by this development as it looks like securing their post-Klopp future is closer to being resolved.