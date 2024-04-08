Arsenal star slammed by MOTD pundits for “embarrassing” behaviour at the weekend

Match of the Day pundits, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, have slammed Arsenal star Ben White for his “embarrassing” behaviour against Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners were very impressive once again as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over the Seagulls. Goals from Saka, Havertz and Trossard secured all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men but there was another incident that had fans talking.

During the match, Ben White fell to the floor after a slight push from Pervis Estupinan and the clip went viral as the defender clearly play-acted to try and get the Brighton full-back sent off.

Football fans were not happy on social media and neither are Match of the Day pundits, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, who labelled the incident “embarrassing”.

White is having a great season in an Arsenal shirt but this is one moment he will want to forget very soon.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer slam Arsenal star Ben White

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast via the Daily Mail, Match of the Day host Lineker asked Shearer and Micah Richards: “Should we mention the Ben White incident?” Before the former Everton star said: “What I don’t understand, I don’t like and never have liked play-acting.

“I don’t get it or understand why players do it, but especially now when you’ve got so many cameras at the ground and you’ve got VAR anyway that will look back at incidents.

“Do you not think to yourself, that’s a bit embarrassing doing that?

“And Ben White is not the only one by the way, lots of players do it, but I just don’t know why you’d bring that on yourself. You just look a prat.”

This led to Shearer to double down on the comments, saying: “Absolutely, it was embarrassing, very embarrassing.”

This was indeed an embarrassing moment for White but the defender will forget about it very quickly as he is currently preparing for a huge night on Tuesday as Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.