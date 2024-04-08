Bruno Guimaraes sends clear message over future amid Newcastle exit rumours

Newcastle United are set to have an eventful summer transfer window.

The Magpies have endured a difficult season after inconsistent form and injury crisis at the club.

Eddie Howe has failed to replicate the success of last season and in terms of incomings and outdoings, some big decisions will be taken in the summer.

Howe has previously acknowledged that the team would probably face a “difficult summer” because to the ongoing FFP restrictions.

It was even suggested during the January transfer window that the team could have to sell one of their most valuable assets if they are to spend big on new signings.

Bruno Guimaraes has been the focus of a lot of the conversation of leaving this summer.

According to The Athletic, there is an acceptance at the club that the midfielder may leave.

But after winning the game against Fulham on his 100th Newcastle appearance on Saturday, Guimaraes made a statement on his future.

Following the match, the 26-year-old remarked in an interview with Premier League Productions:

“I hope to stay much longer.

“I don’t know what the future brings, let’s see, but I hope to play much more for Newcastle United.”

The midfielder could still leave Newcastle United

Even if Guimaraes seems willing to stay at the Magpies, he might yet be persuaded to accept a sizable offer elsewhere.

The lure of Champions League football at a big club next season may attract the Brazilian international.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the Newcastle player and having previously played in France, Guimaraes could be comfortable about moving back to France.

The Brazilian has big offers to leave Newcastle United

In recent months, Guimaraes has been strongly linked to leaving the Magpies, with Man City, PSG and Real Madrid all being mentioned as possible destinations for him this summer.

Newcastle, who is vying for a Europa League or Europa Conference League slot, are now eighth in the Premier League.