Former Chelsea boss rejects chance to manage European giants, Man United job still on cards

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has yet to return to management since leaving the Blues but the English coach has rejected the opportunity to take over at Dutch giants Ajax.

The Amsterdam club are experiencing a very difficult campaign and that was highlighted again this weekend as Ajax were hammered 6-0 by Feyenoord to leave them sixth in the Eredivisie – seven points away from the European places.

The Dutch giants have been without a permanent head coach since October when Maurice Steijn was sacked. John van’t Schip has been taking charge of the team on an interim basis ever since but the club are looking for a permanent coach behind the scenes.

According to Sky Sports, Graham Potter has turned down the chance to become the next Ajax head coach, which means the Amsterdam club will need to move on to their other candidates.

Liverpool’s Pep Lijnders is also being considered, reports the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if the Dutch coach gets this major role in his home country.

Is Graham Potter waiting for the Man United job?

The report doesn’t mention why Potter rejected Ajax and it can only be assumed that he is waiting for the Man United job as the 48-year-old is expected to be high on Manchester club’s shortlist of managerial candidates at the end of the season should Erik ten Hag get the sack.

The former Chelsea has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues in April 2023 but his stock has not dropped as others in that role have done even worse jobs than the English coach.

The former Brighton coach was given just 206 days and 22 Premier League games to turn the West London club’s fortunes around but he ended up winning just seven of those matches, leaving him with the worst points-per-game average of the eight managers that came before him with 1.42.

Many feel Potter wasn’t given enough time at Stamford Bridge given the fact that he joined a mess and never had pre-season to work with his squad. The English coach seems to still have belief in his abilities and is happy to wait for the right opportunity to come around.