Chelsea star emerges as top target for Saudi Arabia, transfer “very likely” to happen

Saudi Arabian clubs were big players in the summer transfer window of 2023 and this year, the Saudis have made Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku one of their top targets.

The Belgian rejoined Chelsea in 2021 as part of a massive £97.5m deal with Inter but the move was a disaster and the striker has spent the seasons since out on loan with Inter and AS Roma.

Lukaku has been scoring goals for the Italian club this season and has so far netted 18 times across 39 matches. Roma are unlikely to make his move a permanent one at the end of the season and according to Rudy Galetti, the 30-year-old is a top target for Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The journalist says that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, who own the big clubs in the country, have already approached Lukaku and Chelsea with the transfer “very likely” to happen.

Saudi Arabia is a bad move for Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku’s contract at Chelsea expires in 2026 but the Belgian star has no future at the Premier League club. The striker is certain to complete a permanent move this summer but Saudi Arabia is not a good one.

Although the Roma star will get a big contract, Lukaku is still only 30 and can offer top European clubs a lot. At that age, the former Man United star should still have that competitive fire in him and moving to the Middle East will not do anything for it.

The league is uncompetitive outside of the top teams, the stadiums do not generate the same atmosphere and it will affect his chances of being picked for Belgium. However, everything comes down to what Lukaku wants for the remainder of his career and if that is a move to Saudi Arabia, then no one should question it.