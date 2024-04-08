Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling once the summer transfer window opens.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims manager Mauricio Pochettino has been left bitterly ‘disappointed’ with the England international since he joined the club.

Consequently, now used as a rotation squad player, Sterling, 29, faces an uncertain future, and could be offloaded at the end of the season.

Chelsea transfer news: Nico Williams in, Raheem Sterling out?

The Blues are thought to be prioritising a marquee wide attacker with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams the player most linked with a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge.

What Williams’ suspected capture could mean for Sterling remains unknown, but if these latest reports are anything to go by, the 29-year-old’s time in London is coming to an end.

Starting in just 21 Premier League games all season, it is clear the former Manchester City and Liverpool star has fallen down his side’s pecking order.

Failure to convince his manager otherwise between now and the end of the season could result in US billionaire owner Todd Boehly sanctioning the winger’s sale three years before his contract expires.

Since joining the Blues from Manchester City in 2022, Sterling, who is not expected to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros, has managed just 17 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman is currently valued at around £40 million as per Transfermarkt, although it remains to be seen if clubs will be prepared to match the winger’s price tag.