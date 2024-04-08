Crystal Palace in pole position to sign Chelsea flop in summer

In the summer transfer window, Jake Clarke-Salter of Queens Park Rangers, is reportedly very interested in joining Crystal Palace.

According to a report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace will go up against teams like Burnley, Bournemouth and Celtic in a four-way race to recruit Jake Clarke-Salter, a former Chelsea academy prospect.

It would be intriguing to see whether Crystal Palace are able to get the 26-year-old central defender, who has performed admirably for Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship.

At the end of the season, the Eagles will need to add more defensive players, particularly if Marc Guehi decides to leave the team.

The England international is rumoured to be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

This summer, a number of top English teams are eager to sign him after his impressive performances for the London club.

Clark-Salter could end up being a wise addition. He is accustomed to playing football in England and will be eager to establish himself in the Premier League.

After failing to make it at Chelsea, he has a point to prove

He will be drawn to the chance to join Crystal Palace and will want to get started right away and have an immediate influence.

Next season, he and Joachim Andersen may form a formidable partnership at the back for the Eagles.

The 26-year-old defender will also be drawn to teams like Celtic and Bournemouth.

Burnley, on the other hand, would not be a desirable choice considering that they are among the favourites to drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

After demonstrating his abilities in the Championship, Clarke-Salter will now want to succeed in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace lead the race to sign Chelsea flop

In the summer, he would like to join a Premier League team, and a transfer to Crystal Palace would be appealing to the player.

The Eagles are now 14th in the league standings since they haven’t played at their best this season.

The recruitment of elite players need to be their first goal as they want to make a big comeback the following season.