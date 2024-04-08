Newcastle defender Dan Burn urges Newcastle hierarchy to keep hold of their best players if they want to compete with biggest clubs in Europe.

Burn has advised his club to keep Bruno Guimaraes despite FFP issues this upcoming summer.

The Brazil international has been linked with a potential move to Barcelona and Man City for next season.

Burn told The Athletic: “Everyone waxes lyrical about Bruno because he’s an amazing player.

“If we want to kick on as a club, then we need to keep hold of our best players.”

According to reports, Guimaraes has a £100m release clause which could be triggered next transfer window.