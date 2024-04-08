Eddie Howe issues warning to Newcastle United ahead of transfer window

Newcastle United may have a “difficult” summer transfer window, according to Eddie Howe, as they look to bolster their squad.

Unless they can unload players, the club will have to stretch a very small transfer budget under the present Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The two names that have been connected to leaving the squad this summer are Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, but Howe has lately stated that he wants to hang onto the two players and develop his team around them.

While there has been conjecture about Guimaraes’ future throughout the season, with Paris Saint-Germain being one of his possible admirers, Isak has scored 19 goals this season and has been linked to Arsenal among other teams.

This season has demonstrated the necessity of adding talented players to the squad in order to strengthen it so that injuries do not leave the starting lineup lacking in depth.

According to Howe, it could be a ‘difficult’ window to navigate: “It’s going to be a difficult summer.” Howe admitted, according to The Athletic.

“Not to say what positions we want to improve, because I would have my idea where I want to take the team, but there are a lot of unknown factors going into the summer so it’s going to be quite difficult to prepare for what’s going to happen.”

Newcastle United have spent heavily under PIF

Newcastle have made significant purchases under new ownership in the two summer transfer windows since taking over the team.

However, they and many other top-flight teams will be cautious not to overspend this summer because of the possibility of losing points for violating PSR restrictions.

It is possible that in June, changes to the present system may be implemented, which could affect the kind of business they are permitted to do.

Howe will be hoping for success next season with Newcastle

After their failure to perform well this season, the Newcastle manager will be hoping to revive his team next season.

They would want to match their success of last season in which they qualified for the Champions League.