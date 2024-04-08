Everton dealt further points reduction that sees them drop to 16th in the Premier League

Everton have been given a further deduction of two points in the Premier League due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

That’s been confirmed this afternoon by BBC Sport, who note that the Toffees now drop one place in the Premier League table, to 16th.

Everton have previously been deducted points, with that penalty later reduced from ten to six, but they’ve now been docked two further points after being found to have broken financial rules for a second time.

This latest development puts Everton on 27 points, just two points above the relegation zone, with Sean Dyche’s side likely to face a fight for their survival in the closing stages of the season.

Nottingham Forest have also been hit with a points deduction this season as the Premier League looks to get serious about clubs spending within their means and not accruing huge losses.

Everton fans will just have to hope the manager and players remain focused on doing whatever they can on the pitch this season and not letting these matters distract them too much.