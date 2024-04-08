Brighton and Hove Albion fans are not happy with how Ben White behaved during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game at the AMEX.

The two sides squared off against each other on England’s south coast in a match that would have huge implications in the race for the league title.

Despite the away fixture being a potential banana skin, the Gunners cruised their way past Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls with goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard sealing a commanding 3-0 victory.

However, in the eyes of some Brighton fans, the away team’s performance was marred by the actions of White.

What happened between Ben White and Pervis Estupinan?

Clashing with Pervis Estupinan while jogging back, Arsenal’s number four was spotted overreacting to the slightest of nudges from his Ecuadorian counterpart.

Clutching at his throat, White was seen writhing in agony on the floor, forcing a stop in the play, before eventually continuing like nothing was wrong.

Estupinan almost choked Ben White to death Wishing Ben White a speedy recovery ?pic.twitter.com/MAxGNQM7wa — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 7, 2024

The Englishman’s actions promoted some major backlash from fans on social media with some viewers even demanding the 26-year-old is banned for blatant cheating.

What have fans said about the Arsenal defender?

“Disgraceful,” Andrew Armer wrote on X, as quoted by GOAL. “If that’s not bringing the game into disrepute, I don’t know what is? Retrospective long ban and large fine should (but almost certainly won’t) follow.”

User ‘Thepaulmiffersmith’ posted: “Same old Arsenal… always cheating.”

Looking to win their first domestic title since the ‘Invincibles’ in 2004, Mikel Arteta is the first manager since Arsene Wenger to give fans genuine hope, so while Brighton fans aren’t happy, their London rivals will be over the moon.

And irrespective of White’s actions, the full-back will be considered a fierce competitor who will look to bend the rules in his team’s favour to ensure the side have the best possible chance of winning.

And with just seven games left to play, Arsenal, who sit top on 71 points, won’t care what rival fans have to say about their players if they go on to become 2023-24 title winners.