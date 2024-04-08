Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Arsenal transfer rumours involving a possible interest in highly-rated young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye.

The Senegal international has attracted a lot of headlines lately, with Manchester United also linked strongly as suitors for him in a report from Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Arsenal are the latest name to come up, and Romano seems to admit that there could be a decision for Barca to make soon, with internal talks to take place before the summer about Faye’s future at the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on the situation, playing down specific links with the Gunners, whilst also making it clear that there are no talks going on with other clubs at the moment.

Faye transfer: Arsenal links played down, but talks over defender’s future soon

“There have been reports linking Mikayil Faye with Arsenal, but I’m not aware of negotiations or talks with Arsenal at this stage,” Romano said.

“Several clubs are monitoring him, he’s a potential big talent but first of all it’s Barcelona who have to decide what they want to do with Faye; keep him with first team, sell for big money.”

He added: “Internal talks will follow in May, no negotiations are taking place with other clubs now.”

Arsenal fans will surely be keeping an eye on this situation, however, as it looks like Faye is a player with a big future who could be a good fit at the Emirates Stadium if he does end up becoming available.

AFC already have plenty of depth in defence after strong seasons from the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior, but there’s always room for more depth and Faye could be a fine long-term investment for the north London giants.