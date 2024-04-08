Forward admits he doesn’t want to play for Leeds next season

After spending a loan period away from Leeds United, Brenden Aaronson has stated he would prefer to permanently join Union Berlin this summer.

The American international acknowledged that he didn’t have much to say regarding his future but expressed gratitude to his loan club and said he would consider staying in Germany.

But after what has been a fantastic year, he did admit that he has been following Leeds this season and advised them to keep going for promotion.

The 23-year-old may leave Leeds United in a permanent move

Aaronson revealed in an interview with Get Football News Germany:

“I can see myself remaining here. The club is amazing.

“It’s not up to me at the end of the day but I have so much respect for Union, the way it has been built, the staff, it’s an amazing family club and they’ve done an amazing job.

“For me, it’s making the right decision in the summer, evaluating the year and going from there. Staying is an option but I can’t say much more.

“I’ve been paying close attention to Leeds, I know a lot of the guys, I get on with a lot of them, they are good guys. I’ve been paying attention because they’ve been having a fantastic season so it’s been great to watch.

“They just need to keep pushing because they’ve got good things coming their way at the end of the season.”

Aaronson may not be the only one to leave Leeds United

A number of Leeds loanees have become highly sought-after targets as summer approaches; Max Wober, Rasmus Kristensen, and Diego Llorente are just a few of the players who have been the subject of several transfer rumours thus far.

The £4.2 million buyout option in Llorente’s contract suggests that he would likely join Roma permanently at the end of the season, while reports from Italy suggested that Kristensen is more likely to stay at Elland Road.

Wober, on the other hand, is certain to make the transfer from Leeds to Borussia Monchengladbach permanently; however, problems have surfaced with his loan club because of their financial circumstances, and this one appears certain to continue long into the summer.