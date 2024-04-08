Sky Sports pundit labels Man United “an odd bunch” after lucky Liverpool escape

Man United and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday and Jurgen Klopp’s team will have many regrets in the aftermath of the tie as they let their hosts “off the hook”, Gary Neville believes.

The Reds went into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead but that really should have been 2-0 at the very least. Man United had zero shots in the opening 45 minutes, while Liverpool peppered the Red Devils’ goal with chances that they did not take.

United turned it around in the second half thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo but they could not hold out as Mohamed Salah made it 2-2 from the penalty spot.

After the match, Gary Neville was not happy with Man United’s performance and labelled Erik ten Hag’s team an “odd bunch”.

“From a Manchester United point of view, an odd bunch. So low in their performance in the first half but I think grateful for a draw in the end,” the Sky Sports pundit said via the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool let Man United off of the hook

In addition to his comment on Man United, Neville believes Liverpool let his old club off of the hook.

The former defender said: “If you think about the other games, on paper you think this is Liverpool’s toughest game on the run-in, it’s actually their easiest they’re going to play. There is just something about the fixture they can’t kill it off for some reason.

“If I was Jurgen Klopp I would have been threatening the team at half-time, saying ‘do not make the same mistake twice, you can’t let them off the hook’.”

Crystal Palace are the Reds’ next hurdle in their quest for the Premier League title and with the game being at Anfield, Klopp’s men are expected to come away with all three points.