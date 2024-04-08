Jurgen Klopp warns Man United that Arsenal will beat them after Liverpool draw

The Premier League title race is starting to heat up and the latest round of fixtures saw Liverpool drop points at the hands of their bitter rivals Man United, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp warning the Manchester club that Arsenal will beat them.

Both Man City and Arsenal won their matches before Liverpool kicked off at Old Trafford and the game saw Jurgen Klopp’s team let a 1-0 lead slip to only pick up a point in the end with the game finishing 2-2.

The German coach admitted that the result was not the end of the world post-match but with Man United being so bad, the Liverpool boss knew it was two points dropped.

In his post-match press conference, Klopp stated that Arsenal will beat Erik ten Hag’s team when they face each other at Old Trafford in May after being asked if United can take points off of the Gunners.

“If we are still around [in the title race] then that would be great, Klopp said via Sky Sports.

“But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win that game, I am 100% sure. I am really sorry to say that.”

Arsenal will make light work of Man United

Although Liverpool could not come away from Old Trafford with all three points, Arsenal should make light work of Erik ten Hag’s men in May.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently the best team in the Premier League and have destiny in their own hands. The Gunners are exceptional on both sides of the ball and will not let Man United off of the hook as Liverpool did.

The North London club have the toughest run in out of all three title challengers but their trip to Old Trafford should not be a problem as they will discover a dysfunctional United team upon their arrival.