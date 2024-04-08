Leeds ace won’t join another English club if he leaves Elland Road

Archie Gray is having a breakthrough season at Leeds United and with multiple clubs interested in the 18-year-old, it is being reported that the midfielder will not directly join an English team.

The Leeds star has made 44 appearances for the Yorkshire club throughout the current campaign and has netted just once alongside two assists. Overall Gray has been magnificent for the Championship outfit and that has attracted interest from several clubs.

In the build-up to the January window, Liverpool were linked with a £40m move for the youngster but Gray would go ahead and sign a new deal at Elland Road until 2028.

That won’t stop a transfer from happening but it means Leeds can demand a bigger fee.

Borussia Dortmund are another team monitoring the player’s situation and it is being reported that this is a move Gray would prefer as he would not want to join another English side directly from the Yorkshire club.

Whether a move happens this summer remains to be seen but Leeds can be confident of keeping the 18-year-old if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.