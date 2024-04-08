Leeds United contact Premier League star over summer move

Leeds United have reportedly spoken with the agents of Manchester City midfielder Kavlin Phillips about a possible return to the team, according to the French outlet Sports Zone.

After rising through the ranks at Leeds, Phillips was a standout player under Marcelo Bielsa, which helped him get into the England team and get a lucrative transfer to Man City.

But there have been very few first-team opportunities for the England international as he is ranked below Rodri in the pecking order for the club.

In the summer of 2022, he completed the €49 million transfer, however he has only played in 31 games.

Phillips moved on loan to West Ham in January in an effort to guarantee his spot in the England team for Euro 2024, but the move hasn’t ignited his career yet.

The midfielder has endured a difficult time at the London Stadium since joining the Hammers in January.

Former Leeds United midfielder has struggled at West Ham

He has been involved in some high profile blunders while playing for the club, most notably in his team’s 4-3 defeat against Newcastle United recently.

The player has received backlash for his performances for West Ham but manager David Moyes has offered him support in this difficult time.

However, the Hammers are still not willing to make his loan move permanent.

Given his limited opportunities at Man City, it is important to consider his future.

According to Sports Zone, Phillips’ agents have received a message from Leeds United, who are demanding an early return to the Premier League.

Leeds United face competition to sign Phillips

Two other unidentified English teams are keeping an eye on the midfield player’s predicament.

In order to revive his career, perhaps a move back to Leeds United may prove beneficial for the midfielder. After all, he played the best football of his career at Elland Road.

With no opportunities at Man City and West Ham not willing to sign him, a move to Leeds United is currently the best option for him. However, a lot depends on Leeds’ promotion back to the Premier League.