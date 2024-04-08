Manchester United have been told that they have a special talent on their hands in the form of young England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano singled Mainoo out for praise from Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool yesterday, with the 18-year-old scoring a superb solo effort in the second half to give the Red Devils the lead.

Mainoo is having a superb season since breaking into the United first-team, and this was another game to remember for the youngster, who is also surely going to be a key part of Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024.

Romano discussed yesterday’s intriguing draw between United and Liverpool, and while he admitted that Jurgen Klopp’s side will have been justifiably disappointed not to come away with a win, he still reserved special praise for what Mainoo is doing in Erik ten Hag’s side at the moment.

The journalist insisted that Mainoo’s current performance levels are not normal, especially considering that he’s managing to play like this in what is mostly far from a vintage United side.

Mainoo praised by Fabrizio Romano after performance vs Liverpool

“We saw an intriguing game between Manchester United and Liverpool yesterday, which ended 2-2 but at various points looked like it could go in either direction,” Romano said.

“Liverpool missed many chances, they created a lot, so it’s been a pity for them as they will no doubt feel they could have won the game by scoring more in the first half.

“Still, I’m impressed once again by Kobbie Mainoo in particular – it is not normal to play at this level when you’re 18 and your team is not in the best shape. This guy is really special, so full credit to Man United for trusting him strongly.”

MUFC fans will hope Mainoo can continue to develop his game, even if the rest of this season as a whole looks like being a bit of a write-off.