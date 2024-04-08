Man City name price for midfielder with former club preparing big move for him

Two years after Kalvin Phillips made a £42 million move to the Etihad, reports suggest Leeds United are interested in re-signing the former star midfielder.

Under Pep Guardiola, the England player never made it permanently into the Cityzen’s starting lineup.

The former Leeds United midfielder made just 31 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Although Phillips has been playing poorly on his loan move to West Ham United, Leeds are reportedly interested in re-signing him since the Whites’ supporters still think highly of him.

But they will need to win promotion back into the Premier League before they can expect to bring him back to Elland Road.

Football Insider reports that Man City are willing to sell Phillips this summer for a price tag of between £30 million and £40 million.

In an attempt to entice the 28-year-old back to Elland Road, Leeds have apparently been made aware of Man City’s demands.

West Ham have no plans to sign the Man City midfielder

Furthermore, it’s said that West Ham have no plans to sign Phillips long-term.

The Man City midfielder has received criticism for his spell at the Hammers after some high profile mistakes that have caused the Premier League team some crucial points.

Even though David Moyes has publicly shown support to the midfielder, the club have no intention to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

Leeds face obstacles to sign Man City star

Phillips’ salary is a major barrier for Leeds to overcome in their pursuit of the midfield player.

He currently makes an astonishing £150,000 a week with Man City, considerably more than the Whites could afford.

He still has a “strong affinity” for Leeds, but it’s unclear if he would be prepared to give up a sizable portion of his pay to rejoin the team.

Whether his future lies at Leeds or at some other team, it remains to be seen. However, what looks like a certainty is that he is heading out of the Etihad Stadium.