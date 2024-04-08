Man City star wants to leave the club because of English weather

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva reportedly wants to leave the Premier League champions because of English weather.

Football Insider reports that because of the English weather, midfielder Bernardo Silva is eager to leave The Etihad Stadium.

According to the source, the Portuguese player wants to leave Manchester in order to seek a “better style of living.”

After moving from French team Monaco to City in 2017, Silva, 29, has been essential to the success of Man City.

In 345 appearances for the team in all competitions, the midfielder has contributed 63 assists and 64 goals.

Silva has been strongly linked to leaving The Etihad throughout each of the last three transfer windows, despite his significance to Guardiola’s team.

Silva was reportedly a target for Saudi Arabian teams, Spanish team Barcelona, French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, and other teams after winning the treble with City last season.

Although a transfer never happened, the story implies that Silva’s future is still up in the air as the summer transfer window approaches quickly.

The Portugal international has enjoyed success at Man City

Silva’s current City contract is scheduled to expire at the conclusion of the 2025–2026 campaign.

The versatile Man City midfielder has been a key component of Guardiola’s success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Along with players like Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and a few others, Bernardo has been crucial for the treble winners.

His composure in the midfield and ability to play in a number of positions has guided Man City to success season after season.

Man City would need a world class player to replace him

Guardiola would find it difficult to replace the Portuguese international if he decides to leave the club at the end of the season.

Bernardo Silva would be hoping to finish off his Man City career with yet another Premier League title.

The current champions are third in the league behind Arsenal and Liverpool and they are also fighting to win the FA Cup and the Champions League.