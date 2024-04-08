Man City suffer defensive crisis ahead of Real Madrid; two key players fail to travel

Manchester City
Manchester City could be without three key defenders for Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid.

Preparing to host the defending champions, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos have been handed a potential boost ahead of Tuesday night’s blockbuster at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sky Sports News, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake were all absent from team training on Monday.

Although unconfirmed, the trio are likely to miss out on Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad.

Man City team news: Pep Guardiola suffering defensive crisis ahead of Real Madrid

Gvardiol featured against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday but was withdrawn at half-time, and although initially suspecting the defender had been replaced for tactical reasons, Guardiola later confirmed the Croatian had picked up a knock.

Ake injured his calf against Arsenal and missed last weekend’s game at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman remains a doubt for Tuesday’s tie.

Nathan Ake will not play against Real Madrid.,

And Walker, who picked up an injury while on the recent international duty with England, has not played for his club since, and like his two defensive teammates, remains a major doubt to play Real Madrid.

Gvardiol travels but no Walker or Ake

Adding to these recent reports, leading transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Gvardiol is the only player out of the three to travel to Spain.

Tuesday’s glamorous quarter-final in Madrid will see two of Europe’s heavyweights go head-to-head for the chance to take control of the tie ahead of the reverse leg on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

