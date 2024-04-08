Agents expecting West Ham to negotiate star’s transfer to Man City

Lucas Paqueta remains a top transfer target for Pep Guardiola.

Despite being on the cusp of signing for the Cityzens in January, Paqueta, 26, failed to make the switch after the FA opened an illegal betting investigation.

And while the investigation remains ongoing, the Brazilian, if found to have done nothing wrong, could finally seal his mega transfer to the Etihad.

Man City closing in on Lucas Paqueta

According to a recent report from journalist Santi Aouna, the playmaker’s representatives are confident the two clubs will reopen negotiations at the end of the season with the player already agreeing to personal terms, including salary and length of contract.

Guardiola’s insistence on recruiting Paqueta could come at the cost of Jack Grealish, whose future seems less than assured. Bernardo Silva is another the Hammers midfielder could replace.

The former Monaco winger, according to Football Insider, is fed up with Britain’s notoriously bleak weather and remains a summer target for Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain.

As for Paqueta, even though he only signed for David Moyes’ side less than two years ago, a standout two campaigns have seen the midfielder’s stock rise, with Guardiola clearly a fan and believing he is the right coach to take the 26-year-old to the next level.

Since joining the Hammers, Paqueta, who has up to four years left on his contract, has scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists in 77 games in all competitions.

He played a key part in the Hammers winning last season’s Europa Conference League title.