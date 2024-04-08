Man United must pay £50m for Premier League star who ‘dreams’ of them

GiveMeSport claims that in order for Manchester United to get Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz during this summer’s transfer window, they will need to spend £50 million.

This summer, the Red Devils will probably be looking to add a striker, and it was recently revealed that Muniz views United as his ideal team.

GiveMeSport has already revealed that, should United want to pursue a move at the end of the current campaign, the Brazilian won’t be cheap.

At the beginning of the season, the 22-year-old was little known to the fans around the league, but thanks to his strong scoring performance in recent months, he has gained recognition.

After ten league games, the striker has eight goals. His worth has increased as a result, and this summer, Fulham will demand almost £50 million for him.

The Brazilian striker dreams of playing for Man United.

Muniz could fit in perfectly at Man United

Rasmus Hojlund is Man United’s primary forward right now, but they want someone who can compete with the Dane, as well as help him develop into a better player.

Due to his history of injuries during his time with the Red Devils, Anthony Martial is expected to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Given that he has already adjusted to the demands of the Premier League, Muniz would be a wise addition to Man United.

The Brazilian was not able to play for the Cottagers at the beginning of the season, but he is now an absolute starter. Since February, he has scored eight goals to repay the club’s trust.

Among his primary abilities are his finishing and positioning. Although he still has to get better at playing the ball, that should be possible at United or another team with more inventive players.

The Red Devils are expected to experience a busy summer at the club with changes expected on and off the pitch.