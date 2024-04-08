Man United make decision following transfer showdown talks with £340k-per week star

Manchester United have reportedly decided to let Raphael Varane leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The French centre-back, who joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2021, is one of the club’s highest earners, and according to Spotrac, picks up a whopping £340,000-per week.

And despite being one of the side’s most experienced defenders and decorated players, Varane, 30, is set to move on in search of a new challenge.

Man United transfer news: Raphael Varane transfer decision made

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the United hierarchy, including new minority shareholder and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have recently held talks with the 30-year-old but remain happy with their decision to let him leave.

Although Varane’s future remains uncertain, he has continually been linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. Whether or not the Frenchman sees his next club in the Middle East remains to be seen though. There could also be interest from teams in America’s MLS.

In the meantime, while the Frenchman struggles to play much of a part under Erik Ten Hag, United have been forced to utilise the expertise of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans with youngster Willy Kambwala the latest academy graduate to steal the limelight following an impressive display against Liverpool last weekend.

During his near-three years at Old Trafford, Varane, who lifted the 2018 World Cup with France, has scored two goals and registered one assist in 92 games in all competitions.